Ames Superintendent Jenny Risner to resign after just 3 years on the job

The Ames Board of Directors said Risner will leave her post on June 30.
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Community School District announced on Friday Superintendent Jenny Risner will resign on June 30, just one year into a new three-year contract.

The board of directors said that Risner, who began her tenure on July 1, 2018, is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

The board said in a statement announcing the move that it "expresses its sincere thanks and deepest gratitude to Superintendent Risner for her tireless work and leadership through what has been one of the most difficult years any of us have faced in public education. Superintendent Risner never lost touch of the students' needs and how the District could best serve its students."

Risner came to Ames from Long Beach, Washington, where she had been a superintendent for four years.

The board said that a search for a new superintendent will begin immediately.

