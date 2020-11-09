Ames teachers tell ups and downs of first week back virtually

The state granted the Ames Community School District's waiver to start the year 100% online after positivity rates skyrocketed in the last few weeks of August.

AMES, Iowa — It was the first week back for the Ames School District.

While everything was virtual, students aren't the only ones navigating through this school year.

“My dog jumped up next to me and he hit the green screen and the whole thing came crashing down on me," said Ondrea Dellman, a third grade teacher. "It was the funniest moment teaching for me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh this is all captured on camera right now.”

“There has been a lot of times where I’m getting class started and say, ‘Hello everyone and blah, blah, blah.,'" said Robyn Reisetter, a seventh grade math teacher. "And all of the sudden someone will chime in on the chat saying, ‘Mrs. Reisetter, you’re muted.’”

Aside from the few blemishes along the way, both teachers are surprised how smoothly the first week back had gone.

“I think it’s going better than I expected," said Dellman. "Last week, if you would have asked me I would have said it’s going to be a disaster.”

“I’ve got something created that I think is going to work and will be getting into the heavy content starting next week," said Reisetter. "So, it’ll be interesting to see.”

