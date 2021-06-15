Ames, Valley high schools among highest ranked in Iowa

U.S. News & World Report released its rankings of Iowa's best public high schools with several local schools making the list.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four central Iowa schools made the state's top 10 in U.S. News & World Report's latest public high school rankings.

Valley High School ranked fourth on the list, followed by Ames in fifth, Gilbert in eighth and Centennial in ninth. All four schools have graduation rates above 95% and offer Advanced Placement courses. They also rank within the top 2,000 of more than 13,000 public high schools nationally.

Decorah High School ranked first in the state.

The rankings are based on students' performance on the Iowa Assessments, graduation rates and how well the school prepares students for college.

U.S. News assigns each school a "College Readiness Index" based on the proportion of the school's seniors who take AP or International Baccalaureate (IB) exams and earned a score that qualifies for college credit. Valley High School's CRI ranks third in the state at 42.6 with 58% of students taking at least one AP exam.