Ankeny schools revisit Return to Learn plan ahead of school year

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny school board met to consider changes to the existing Return to Learn plan they established last January.

Jessica Dirks, the chief officer of legal affairs and strategic initiatives for Ankeny schools says the board took a look at the most recent and reliable information on the COVID-19 pandemic before voting on these plans, and made adjustments accordingly.

"There won't be masks in place. We are ending the practice of lots and lots of notifications to family members," Dirks said. "And this comes after a period of seeking public comment from our community."

The Monday meeting was the first of many that will be dedicated to revising the school district's plans.

Ankeny plans to review its Return to Learn plan at least every six months until Sept 30, 2023. The board will listen to public input on the plan.