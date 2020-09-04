Ankeny school bus monitor details stress of filing for unemployment

It took several phone call attempts before Pam Larson had success with her unemployment claim.

ANKENY, Iowa — Many Iowans are struggling to file for unemployment benefits after losing their jobs.

Local 5 spoke with Pam Larson, a bus monitor for the Ankeny School District.

"We got a notification, we got a text, from the mother company that we weren't going back until further notice," Larson said.

Like millions of Americans, Pam's next step was to file for unemployment through Iowa Workforce Development.

This simple task hasn't been as easy as expected.

"Well, the first time I called I got a recording and it said, 'Goodbye!' Then I heard a click," Larson said.

She added that she called back twice before finally reaching someone on the other line.

"It's just, I guess they're really in a bad situation just like everybody else."