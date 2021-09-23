Atlantic Middle School starts fall classes in unusual locations

Because of a fire that damaged the middle school in July, the district had to get creative with its plans for where to house all the students.

ATLANTIC, Iowa — Students have been back to school for a while now, but for kids in Atlantic, the classroom is looking a bit different than before. Because of a fire that damaged the middle school in July, the district had to get creative with its plans for where to house all the students.

At first glance, the classrooms look completely normal— filled with desks, school supplies, and the educational posters you'd see in any middle school.

But instead of stepping out into a brick hallway, the walls are temporary, and the signs with room numbers on them are taped-up papers. It's not ideal, but the Atlantic Community School District has worked hard to make the transition as easy as possible.

"I think it went pretty smooth," said Steve Barber, the district's superintendent. "Given the circumstances that surrounded us with the fire happening in late July, we were able to put together some temporary classrooms here in the Achievement Center."

The Achievement Center is just one of the makeshift schools the district is using. Iowa Western Community College volunteered extra space, and the Atlantic High School is hosting the district's 8th graders. And although the plans were made on short notice, community reception has been positive.

"Obviously, this is not the ideal situation. But we're making it work. And it's productive for our kids. Our parents have been very receptive," Barber said.

One group that had to be especially adaptable: the district's teachers. Success in the new spaces wouldn't be possible without their flexibility.

"They're focused on education of the kids. And that just allows us to have a wonderful staff. And we're blessed to have them as we're trying to work through these problems," Barber said.

As of right now, Barber told Local 5 there's no major update on the state of repairs to Atlantic Middle School. The school is completely clear of lingering smoke and has been successfully deodorized.