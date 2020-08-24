Back to School Iowa holds 15th annual Back to School Bash

The event was spread across five locations throughout the area of the Des Moines Public School district.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Back to School Iowa held their annual Back 2 School Bash for the 15th straight year Sunday.

But this year was unlike any other, as COVID-19 forced organizers to shift to a drive-thru format. This year's event was also put on with the help of five different area non-profits.

There were five locations families could go to, each in a different area within the Des Moines Public Schools' jurisdiction.