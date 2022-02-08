LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school

With the 2022-23 school year nearly here, here's everything you need to know about sending your kids back to school.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day.

The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information on COVID-19 regulations for the state this upcoming year, but there is a law in place banning public schools from mandating face masks for students and staff.

Ames Community School District

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Grades 1-5 begin, Orientation for 6th and 7th/8th new to the district, orientation for 9-12

Thursday, Aug 25: All grades EK-12

Tuesday, Sept. 6: Preschool

School board meetings: Second (5:30 p.m.) and fourth (6:30 p.m.) Mondays of each month

COVID-19 updates: Ames has not updated their COVID page since April but lists resources and protocol for when students are feeling well here.

School supply lists: School Supply Lists and Handbooks

Ankeny Community School District

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Pre-school

School board meetings: First and third Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: The district's 2022 Return to Learn plan is posted below

Bondurant-Farrar Community School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: Second and fourth Monday of each month at 5 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: A case dashboard is posted online.

School supply lists: Posted online

Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District

Tuesday, Aug. 23 for K-12

Monday, Aug. 29 for Pre-K

School board meetings: Meeting dates posted online

COVID-19 updates: A dedicated COVID-19 page could not be found on the district's site.

School supply lists: Lists are posted on each school's website. Click here for a list of schools in the district.

Des Moines Public Schools

First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 24

School board meetings: First and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are also livestreamed.



COVID-19 updates: A case dashboard is posted online

School supply lists: Lists are posted on each school's website. Click here for a list of schools in the district.

Fort Dodge Community School District

Wednesday, Aug 24 for TK-12

Tuesday, Aug 30. for Preschool

School board meetings: Second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: A dedicated COVID-19 page could not be found on the district's site.

School supply lists: School Supply Lists

Johnston Community School District

Wednesday, Aug. 24 for grades K-12

Thursday, Sept. 1/Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Preschool

School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

School supply lists: Posted online

Marshalltown Community School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: First and third Mondays of each month at 5 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: A case dashboard is posted online in English and Spanish

School supply lists: Posted online in English and Spanish

Saydel Community School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: Second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

School supply lists: Lists are posted on each school's website.

Southeast Polk Community School District

Tuesday, Aug. 23 for K-12

Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Preschool

School board meetings: First and third Thursdays of each month at 5:30 p.m.

School supply lists: Posted online

Urbandale Community School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: Second (work sessions) and fourth (regular meetings) Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also livestreamed.

School supply lists: Posted online in Bosnian, English and Spanish

Waukee Community School District

Tuesday, Aug. 23 for K-12

Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Preschools

School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: The proposed 2022-23 Return to Learn plan specifies that families will no longer be required to report when someone in the household has tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here for the district's virus dashboard.

School supply lists: Posted online

West Des Moines Community Schools

First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 24

School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7 p.m.