Education

LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school

With the 2022-23 school year nearly here, here's everything you need to know about sending your kids back to school.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day. 

The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information on COVID-19 regulations for the state this upcoming year, but there is a law in place banning public schools from mandating face masks for students and staff.

Is there another district we should include? Let us know by emailing news@weareiowa or by texting us at 515-457-1026. 

Ames Community School District 

First day of school:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 24: Grades 1-5 begin, Orientation for 6th and 7th/8th new to the district, orientation for 9-12 
  • Thursday, Aug 25: All grades EK-12
  • Tuesday, Sept. 6: Preschool

School board meetings: Second (5:30 p.m.) and fourth (6:30 p.m.) Mondays of each month 

COVID-19 updates: Ames has not updated their COVID page since April but lists resources and protocol for when students are feeling well here.

School supply lists: School Supply Lists and Handbooks

Ankeny Community School District

First day of school

  • Tuesday, Aug. 23
  • Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Pre-school

School board meetings: First and third Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: The district's 2022 Return to Learn plan is posted below

School supply lists: Posted online

RELATED: Ankeny schools review COVID-19 protocol, Return to Learn plan

Bondurant-Farrar Community School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: Second and fourth Monday of each month at 5 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: A case dashboard is posted online. 

School supply lists: Posted online

Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District

First day of school: 

  • Tuesday, Aug. 23 for K-12
  • Monday, Aug. 29 for Pre-K

School board meetings: Meeting dates posted online 

COVID-19 updates: A dedicated COVID-19 page could not be found on the district's site.

School supply lists: Lists are posted on each school's website. Click here for a list of schools in the district.

Des Moines Public Schools

First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 24

School board meetings: First and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are also livestreamed.

COVID-19 updates: A case dashboard is posted online

School supply lists: Lists are posted on each school's website. Click here for a list of schools in the district.

RELATED: Literacy rates fell for children during pandemic, study says

Fort Dodge Community School District

First day of school:

  • Wednesday, Aug 24 for TK-12
  • Tuesday, Aug 30. for Preschool

School board meetings: Second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: A dedicated COVID-19 page could not be found on the district's site. 

School supply lists: School Supply Lists 

Johnston Community School District

First day of school: 

  • Wednesday, Aug. 24 for grades K-12
  • Thursday, Sept. 1/Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Preschool

School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: Posted online

School supply lists: Posted online

Marshalltown Community School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: First and third Mondays of each month at 5 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: A case dashboard is posted online in English and Spanish

School supply lists: Posted online in English and Spanish

Saydel Community School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: Second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: Posted online

School supply lists: Lists are posted on each school's website.

Southeast Polk Community School District

First day of school

  • Tuesday, Aug. 23 for K-12
  • Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Preschool

School board meetings: First and third Thursdays of each month at 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: Posted online

School supply lists: Posted online

Urbandale Community School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 23

School board meetingsSecond (work sessions) and fourth (regular meetings) Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also livestreamed.

COVID-19 updates: Posted online

School supply lists: Posted online in Bosnian, English and Spanish

Waukee Community School District

First day of school: 

  • Tuesday, Aug. 23 for K-12
  • Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Preschools

School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: The proposed 2022-23 Return to Learn plan specifies that families will no longer be required to report when someone in the household has tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here for the district's virus dashboard.

School supply lists: Posted online

RELATED: Waukee Community School District busing changes mean less students could be eligible to ride

West Des Moines Community Schools

First day of schoolWednesday, Aug. 24

School board meetingsSecond and fourth Mondays of each month at 7 p.m.

COVID-19 updates: Posted online

School supply lists: Posted online in Arabic, English, Spanish and Hakha Chin

