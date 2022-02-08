LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day.
The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information on COVID-19 regulations for the state this upcoming year, but there is a law in place banning public schools from mandating face masks for students and staff.
Ames Community School District
- Wednesday, Aug. 24: Grades 1-5 begin, Orientation for 6th and 7th/8th new to the district, orientation for 9-12
- Thursday, Aug 25: All grades EK-12
- Tuesday, Sept. 6: Preschool
School board meetings: Second (5:30 p.m.) and fourth (6:30 p.m.) Mondays of each month
COVID-19 updates: Ames has not updated their COVID page since April but lists resources and protocol for when students are feeling well here.
School supply lists: School Supply Lists and Handbooks
Ankeny Community School District
- Tuesday, Aug. 23
- Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Pre-school
School board meetings: First and third Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 updates: The district's 2022 Return to Learn plan is posted below
Bondurant-Farrar Community School District
School board meetings: Second and fourth Monday of each month at 5 p.m.
COVID-19 updates: A case dashboard is posted online.
Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District
- Tuesday, Aug. 23 for K-12
- Monday, Aug. 29 for Pre-K
School board meetings: Meeting dates posted online
COVID-19 updates: A dedicated COVID-19 page could not be found on the district's site.
School supply lists: Lists are posted on each school's website. Click here for a list of schools in the district.
Des Moines Public Schools
First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 24
School board meetings: First and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are also livestreamed.
COVID-19 updates: A case dashboard is posted online
School supply lists: Lists are posted on each school's website. Click here for a list of schools in the district.
Fort Dodge Community School District
- Wednesday, Aug 24 for TK-12
- Tuesday, Aug 30. for Preschool
School board meetings: Second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 updates: A dedicated COVID-19 page could not be found on the district's site.
School supply lists: School Supply Lists
Johnston Community School District
- Wednesday, Aug. 24 for grades K-12
- Thursday, Sept. 1/Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Preschool
School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.
Marshalltown Community School District
School board meetings: First and third Mondays of each month at 5 p.m.
COVID-19 updates: A case dashboard is posted online in English and Spanish
School supply lists: Posted online in English and Spanish
Saydel Community School District
School board meetings: Second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
School supply lists: Lists are posted on each school's website.
Southeast Polk Community School District
- Tuesday, Aug. 23 for K-12
- Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Preschool
School board meetings: First and third Thursdays of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Urbandale Community School District
School board meetings: Second (work sessions) and fourth (regular meetings) Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also livestreamed.
School supply lists: Posted online in Bosnian, English and Spanish
Waukee Community School District
- Tuesday, Aug. 23 for K-12
- Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Preschools
School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 updates: The proposed 2022-23 Return to Learn plan specifies that families will no longer be required to report when someone in the household has tested positive for COVID-19.
Click here for the district's virus dashboard.
West Des Moines Community Schools
First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 24
School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7 p.m.
School supply lists: Posted online in Arabic, English, Spanish and Hakha Chin