Local organizations partner to encourage people to volunteer as youth basketball coaches

Now three organizations are coming together to encourage people to get out on the court and inspire kids to engage in sports.



Des Moines' Recreation Supervisor Mike Bahl told Local 5 youth sports are more popular than ever.



"With our $5 youth scholarship that we provide, our sports numbers have skyrocketed, where it's getting access to a lot more youth kids in the community to play sports,” Bahl said.



And with more youth in Des Moines playing basketball, comes the need for more coaches.



"Finding passionate, knowledgeable people that want to help these youth in our community find a passion for sports is just more important and it's one of our biggest hurdles,” Bahl said.



The City of Des Moines, the YMCA and the Iowa Wolves are partnering, with the goal of getting more people to volunteer as a youth basketball coach thanks to an online video tutorial.



"We put this together with our new head coach Ernest Scott, and some other friends in the community, just to make it easier for someone to actually coach youth basketball,” said Iowa Wolves Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Chip Albright.



After watching the video, people are encouraged to sign up to coach youth basketball through the city's parks and rec department.