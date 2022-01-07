Bomb threat called in to Southeast Polk school board meeting Thursday night, police say nothing found

Nothing was found, and detectives are seeking to identify the caller who phoned in the threat, according to police.

"During the January 6th regular Southeast Polk School Board Meeting, Board members and meeting attendees were notified by the Altoona Police that a threat had been made toward the Board. Law enforcement secured the area, the Board adjourned the meeting and everyone safely exited the building. The incident remains under investigation. As always, the safety of our students, staff, and community is our top priority. The District is thankful for the actions of the law enforcement officials involved.