Clarke High School hosts 'Career Signing Day'

For Braden Blevins, the choice to work in trade just made sense.

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Clarke High School hosted "Career Signing Day" on Thursday to celebrate graduate Braden Blevins.

Blevins was hired by The Weitz Company in Des Moines and will soon join the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

"These apprentices coming in are our future," said Troy Randolph of The Weitz Company. "They are the ones that are going to continue to build America behind us."

The ceremony was meant to support and celebrate those who choose to work in trade after graduation.

"I don't want to go into debt," Blevins said. "I like working with my hands. I've taken the two years at [Southwestern Community College] through the carpentry program through Clarke. We built houses both years and I really enjoyed it."

Blevins' parents joined him at the ceremony and expressed how happy they are to see Blevins succeed.

"I like the idea that he's going to be able to go right out, go into a good paying job, you know, have the benefits ... and do something that he's going to enjoy," his dad said. "I think every kid needs to take that kind of opportunity and seek out what they really want to do."

"Four-year college isn't for everybody," Blevins' mom added. "It's awesome that they can do the SWCC program and then these guys get the opportunity to go out into the job force."

