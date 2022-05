On this team, it's good to be divisive and it pays to be problematic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At Central Academy in Des Moines, a team of students is racking up the accolades.

Team 11462 — Maverick Baccam, Alec Fialkov, Zack Phillips and Ryan Trujillo — finished in the top-10 in the 2022 High School Mathematical Contest in Modeling.