Here's how some central Iowa schools are navigating online learning options this year

Many school boards are meeting to figure out how to approach online learning this fall.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As another surge of COVID-19 sweeps through the country, many are wondering what options their children will have for learning this fall.

Many school boards have met to finalize their plans already, but as Local 5 discovered, it's a patchwork approach.

Here's a list of schools that have made their decision on whether or not to offer a remote learning option for kids.

Have a district we need to add? Email us at news@weareiowa.com or text us at 515-457-1026.

Ames Community School District

The Ames Community School District will offer online learning options for middle school and high school students, but not elementary students.

Due to low enrollment in the online option, the district will only offer remote learning options for kids in grades 6-12.

Ankeny Community School District

The Ankeny Community School District announced Thursday afternoon that there will be a remote learning option for families during the 2021-2022 school year.

Registration is already open for families now through Aug. 11. The district says students who choose to enroll in online learning will have a seat in their currently assigned onsite classroom.

Elementary students will be able to learn remotely before the start of any trimester and may return to onsite instruction at any time, the district says. Secondary students may switch to online learning or return to onsite learning before the start of each semester.

More information from the district can be found here.

Des Moines Public Schools

The Des Moines School Board voted Tuesday night to offer virtual school options to elementary students starting this fall.

This new option now means Des Moines Public Schools will have online school for all grades since it already offered virtual learning for students in grades six through 12.

More information about parents signing up for this option can be found here.

Johnston Community School District

No remote learning options will be available at Johnston this year. That's because the district didn't have enough interest from parents.

The district will no longer keep track of COVID cases as well. That decision was made on May 17.

Waukee Community School District

Waukee is offering online learning through a third party for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.

About 70% of students are utilizing this option, but that number could fluctuate.