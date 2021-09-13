Des Moines Public Schools will reinstate mask mandate on Wednesday

Des Moines Public Schools announced it will reinstate its own mask mandate starting Wednesday. So far, DMPS looks to be the first school to reinstate its mandate.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday, a federal judge ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt the enforcement of a law that prevents school boards from mandating face masks.

“The court’s decision to set aside Iowa’s ban on school districts being able to protect children in our care is welcome news," said DMPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart. "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in Iowa, our families and staff have expressed their concerns about schools not being able to require minimal, effective mitigation steps, such as wearing a mask, in order to keep people healthy and safe. With today’s ruling, as Superintendent I will reinstate a mask mandate – as we had in place for most of last school year – for all students, staff and visitors to Des Moines Public Schools.”

All staff, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Earlier Monday, Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek discussed what could happen if the ban was lifted.

"If a lawsuit were to be brought forward and a decision were to be made, I'm almost guaranteed that there will be districts that will immediately implement a mascot mandate and their locals because they see the need to ensure that the spread is reduced," Beranek said.

