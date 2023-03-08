Gov. Reynolds appoints new director of Iowa Department of Education

Aldis previously served as vice president for Ohio policy at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed a new director to lead the Iowa Department of Education.

Chad Aldis will take over the role of director on March 15.

"I'm honored to accept this opportunity to serve the students of Iowa," Aldis said in a statement. "The governor's unwavering commitment to ensuring all children are provided with a quality education that fits their needs is a vision I share and one that will drive the department's work."

An Iowa native, Aldis was a student in the Clinton Community School District before he dedicated his career to education reform.

"Like many Iowans, I owe much to the great public education I received. We need to make sure that today's students have the same opportunities to pursue their dreams," Aldis added. "That starts with all students leaving high school with the reading, math, and civics knowledge and skills to prepare them for either college or a career."

Recently, Aldis served as vice president for Ohio policy at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. In this role, he worked regularly with the governor's office, legislators and the department of education, focusing on issues such as literacy, school funding and private school choice.

“Chad is the type of leader we need at this pivotal time for Iowa’s education system,” Reynolds said in a statement. “His unique perspective will help lead reform within the department and across our schools so that every Iowa student—regardless of what school they attend—receives a quality education that prepares them to be successful in life.

Aldis' appointment comes just weeks after the current director, Ann Lebo, announced her resignation.