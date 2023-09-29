Clive Learning Academy shifts to indoor recess Friday following student incident

The school alerted parents that one student told administrators they had been grabbed in the surrounding woods.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Parents of students at Clive Learning Academy in Windsor Heights were informed Friday morning of an incident that allegedly occurred outside the school.

A text message sent from West Des Moines Community School District said one student was dropped off early at the school, and when they tried and get inside through the wooded area on the west side of the school, a stranger allegedly wrapped their arms around the student.

The district said the student got away from the stranger and made their way inside to go and tell school administration about what happened. The learning academy moved their recess from outside to inside on Friday, just as an extra safety precaution.

Local 5 spoke with a parent whose two kids attend the academy.

"Obviously there was lots of fear, lots of anxiety," Alison Thompson said. "The school, in my opinion, handled it super well, and kept all kids inside all day."

Thompson also said it's a bit concerning that there's no fence that surrounds the school property from the woods.

The school's message to parents also mentioned that the Windsor Heights Police Department stepped in, interviewed this student and said there is "no immediate threat to student safety."

The West Des Moines Community School District told Local 5 that Clive Learning Academy allowed students to leave school at 3:55 p.m., the normal end-of-school-day time.