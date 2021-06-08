DMACC campuses closed for fourth day due to cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from TEGNA station KENS5
A cyberattack at DMACC has interrupted classes for a fourth day. According to a message on the college's website, all classes are canceled for the day and all locations are closed.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding as DMACC continues to make progress to fully restore all computer network services," the message reads.
DMACC is asking all faculty, staff, and students to avoid using Blackboard and Office 365 products, presumably due to the threat to personal computers.
DMACC President Rob Denson explained they have shut down parts of the campus network in order to assess the situation and resecure the network.
"Our IT Department and outside cyber experts have been working around the clock to get full service restored and determine what, if any, data was compromised," Denson said in the statement. "We have also contacted the FBI and they have joined the investigation. To date, we have no evidence that any student or faculty information has been acquired or is at risk as a result of this incident."