DMACC campuses closed for fourth day due to cyberattack

A message on the college website asks for patience while they work to restore services.

A cyberattack at DMACC has interrupted classes for a fourth day. According to a message on the college's website, all classes are canceled for the day and all locations are closed.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as DMACC continues to make progress to fully restore all computer network services," the message reads.

DMACC is asking all faculty, staff, and students to avoid using Blackboard and Office 365 products, presumably due to the threat to personal computers.

DMACC President Rob Denson explained they have shut down parts of the campus network in order to assess the situation and resecure the network.