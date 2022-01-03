Davenport schools cancel classes Monday due to bus driver shortage

Davenport students were scheduled to return Monday, Jan. 3 from winter break.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Schools in Davenport surprised parents Monday with an announcement that classes had been cancelled because there weren't enough drivers to run school bus routes.

The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were cancelled because of a school bus driver shortage. All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School also announced closures Monday because of the shortage.

A message left Monday with a spokesman for Durham School Services, which provides school bus service to the districts, was not immediately returned.