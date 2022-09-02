Controversy builds as Johnston High School student looks to form chapter of conservative club

The interpretation of Turning Point USA's goals and values varies widely among parents and community members.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The debate continues over whether the Johnston Community School District should recognize a high school chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative activism group.

The organization is a nonprofit that aims to "promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government," according to the its website.

How that's understood and what's believed about the organization varies widely. Earlier this week, parents on both sides for the issue spoke out at a school board meeting.

"I'm happy we're getting a Turning Point in our high school," said Carin Birt, a parent in the district.

"Is it appropriate to be part of an organization that openly attacks public teachers?" said Andrea McIlwee, another Johnston parent.

On one side, there's parents like Jason Arnold, who has two kids in the district.

"The group is very supportive of nationalism. It's got a lot of ties to white nationalists and white supremacy groups," he said.

Others share the perspective voiced by Iowa Rep. Jeff Shipley (R- Fairfield)

"The only thing they're extreme about is taking responsibility," he said. "And they're very extreme in how much they love America and how much they want to serve their community. So no, I don't think they pose any sort of ideological threat."

Those perspectives are largely shaping whether community members think the school board should recognize the student chapter.

"When you're anti-intellectual like that and you're anti-school? I think there's a clear line there that that type of organization doesn't belong in a public education system," Arnold said.

Rep. Shipley countered, saying:

"My experience when talking to young children—they're aware of politics. They don't see eye-to-eye on things. They're very diverse these days. But at least I think they have that common respect. As far as I know, the decision to try to shut them down is not being student led."

Local 5 reached out to each of the school board members but has not yet heard back.

The district confirmed a student is looking to form a group, but said in a statement:

"Turning Point is not currently a club in the Johnston Community School District. New clubs are required to be brought forward to the school board first in the reports section of the agenda, and then as an action item at the following meeting."

The request could be presented to the board as soon as March 7 and voted on as early as April 11.