Annual community event provides resources and supplies to prepare students for school year

From free school supplies to free haircuts, the annual Back 2 School Bash is committed to helping every student prepare for the school year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of school is quickly approaching and with that comes the need for school supplies and other resources. That's where the Back 2 School Bash comes in.

The 18th annual Back 2 School Bash is an event organized by a group of friends dedicated to providing educational resources to Iowa communities.

"Life can be hard, and we understand that, but that's what community does. You come alongside each other and help to lift," said Shekinah Fountain, Back 2 School Bash board member.

With the goal of fostering education in mind, Back 2 School Bash offers free school supplies, haircuts and food, plus a resource fair for parents and students to be prepared for the upcoming school year.

"It means a lot because they're from nine to seven, and school supplies and teachers are asking them for all this stuff, this will help out a lot," said Brittany Sutton, a Back 2 School Bash attendee.

The event carries extra meaning for Adrian Grover Sr., who lost her son three months ago in a shooting.

"I'm left with a grandson that I'm raising," Grover said. "[This event is] helping a whole lot during a time of bereavement from losing my son, and it keeps me happy to see all these young, youthful people still around happy and wanting their education and needing their supplies."

With more than 50 vendors at the event, the bash is giving every student what they need to go to school.

"We're not successful without a strong community, without everyone working together," said Des Moines mayoral candidate Josh Mandelbaum, who currently represents Ward 3 on the Des Moines City Council. "Events like this are a perfect example of that. It shows our community is here, it's strong and it's ready to support our students as they start another school year."

After 18 years of the bash, the impact is clear.