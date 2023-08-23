School board approves DMPS 2023-2024 academic calendar

The 2023-24 calendar largely mirrors the 2022-23 calendar, but will now acknowledge more cultural and religious celebrations throughout the year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School Board has approved its district-wide calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

The calendar largely mirrors the 2022-23 calendar, with one major change: the district will now acknowledge additional cultural and religious celebrations throughout the year.

DMPS students will not have school on Yom Kippur (Sept. 25, 2023) or on the second day of Eid Al Fatr (April 10, 2024).

The district will also have not one, but two days off for Election Day; an increase from the current school year, when only Election Day itself was a no-school day.

In addition, the calendar recognizes holidays such as Indigenous Peoples Day, Lunar New Year and Cesar Chavez Day, although classes will not be canceled in observance of these occasions.

Winter break this school year — Thursday, Dec. 22 through Tuesday, Jan. 3 — is also two days longer when including weekends. Next year's winter break is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Jan. 1.

The first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year will be Aug. 23, 2023. The last day will be May 29, 2024, with May 31, June 3 and June 4 reserved as weather make-up days.

When is the first day of school for Des Moines Public Schools in the 2023-24 school year?

Thursday, Aug. 23, 2023.

What days do DMPS students have off?

Sept. 4: Labor Day

Sept. 22: Professional Development Day

Sept. 25: Yom Kippur

Oct. 16: Conference Day, Professional Development Day

Oct. 17: Professional Development Day

Nov. 6-7: Election Break

Nov. 22-23: Thanksgiving Break

Dec. 8: Professional Development Day

Dec. 22 - Jan. 1: Winter Break

Jan. 15: MLK Jr. Day

Jan. 16-17: Professional Development Days

Feb. 12: Professional Development Day

Feb. 13: Conference Day, Professional Development Day

March 11-15: Spring Break

March 18-19: Professional Development Days

April 10: Conference Comp Day, Eid Al Fatr

April 26: Professional Development Day

May 27: Memorial Day

When is the last day of school for Des Moines Public Schools in 2024?

Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Students will be dismissed early.