School board approves DMPS 2023-2024 academic calendar

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School Board has approved its district-wide calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
The calendar largely mirrors the 2022-23 calendar, with one major change: the district will now acknowledge additional cultural and religious celebrations throughout the year.
DMPS students will not have school on Yom Kippur (Sept. 25, 2023) or on the second day of Eid Al Fatr (April 10, 2024).
The district will also have not one, but two days off for Election Day; an increase from the current school year, when only Election Day itself was a no-school day.
In addition, the calendar recognizes holidays such as Indigenous Peoples Day, Lunar New Year and Cesar Chavez Day, although classes will not be canceled in observance of these occasions.
Winter break this school year — Thursday, Dec. 22 through Tuesday, Jan. 3 — is also two days longer when including weekends. Next year's winter break is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Jan. 1.
The first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year will be Aug. 23, 2023. The last day will be May 29, 2024, with May 31, June 3 and June 4 reserved as weather make-up days.
When is the first day of school for Des Moines Public Schools in the 2023-24 school year?
Thursday, Aug. 23, 2023.
What days do DMPS students have off?
- Sept. 4: Labor Day
- Sept. 22: Professional Development Day
- Sept. 25: Yom Kippur
- Oct. 16: Conference Day, Professional Development Day
- Oct. 17: Professional Development Day
- Nov. 6-7: Election Break
- Nov. 22-23: Thanksgiving Break
- Dec. 8: Professional Development Day
- Dec. 22 - Jan. 1: Winter Break
- Jan. 15: MLK Jr. Day
- Jan. 16-17: Professional Development Days
- Feb. 12: Professional Development Day
- Feb. 13: Conference Day, Professional Development Day
- March 11-15: Spring Break
- March 18-19: Professional Development Days
- April 10: Conference Comp Day, Eid Al Fatr
- April 26: Professional Development Day
- May 27: Memorial Day
When is the last day of school for Des Moines Public Schools in 2024?
Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Students will be dismissed early.
In the event of school cancelations throughout the year, May 31, June 3 and June 4 are reserved as weather make-up days.