Des Moines schools will have 2-hour delay Thursday due to bus drivers on sick leave, wind chill temps

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's largest school district will start classes two hours late on Thursday due to not only frigid temps but the "likelihood that some bus routes will be running late due to staff on sick leave (including for COVID-19)."

Des Moines Public Schools made the announcement Wednesday evening via email. Elementary schools will start at 9:45 a.m., middle schools at 10:30 a.m. and high schools at 10:25 a.m.

DMPS says this change will impact parents and students in several ways. Here's a list of what they need to know:

All schools will begin classes two hours later and dismiss at the regular time.

DMPS and DART buses will run routes two hours later.

Students should listen for announcements when arriving at school about which class period will begin the school day.

Cowles before-school childcare will be open at the regular time and remain in operation two hours later in the morning.

Schools providing Breakfast-in-the-Classroom will begin serving breakfast 15 minutes before the start of school; all other schools will serve breakfast 30-45 minutes before classes begin.

Lunch will be served at the regular time.

All classes will end at the regular time.

Morning only early-childhood and early-childhood special education programs will be canceled.

Full-day early-childhood and early-childhood special education programs will be two hours late.

A.M. Parochial shuttle buses will be canceled.

All before-school, extracurricular activities will be canceled.

The district reported 87 new cases among staff and students on Wednesday, according to its online dashboard.

As of Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Health reports Polk County has a seven-day positivity rate of 20%. The 14-day rate sits at 16.7%.

IDPH reports 28% of positive tests from the past seven days are from those 18-29 years old while 15% are those 0-17.