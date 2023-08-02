Des Moines Public School District set to reduce teaching staff by 2%

DMPS is opening discussion for the plan on Feb. 28 in the North High School library at 7 a.m. and later again that night at Roosevelt High School.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools held a special school board meeting to balance their budget.

DMPS cites high inflation, declining enrollment, staff shortages and the looming recession as a key factors in their decisions for the 2024 fiscal year budget.

The plan is long, but two key components stick out: staffing reductions and reduced operations.

The district's budgeting plan breaks down estimated staffing reductions.

The board says they want to focus on their goals and quote "keep these reductions furthest from classroom teachers," but they say declining enrollment means they need to reduce 2% of their teaching staff.

They also plan to reduce 5% of support staff and another 5% of the central office staff.

The second notable part of the budget is their planned reduction to operations, including things like closing underutilized buildings and facilities.

This portion also mentions reducing their maintenance expenses by using management funds specifically to support those needs rather than general funds.

The district considered this proposal during a special meeting that was closed to the public.

However, discussion will open about the budgeting plan for Des Moines residents on Feb. 28 in the North High School library at 7 a.m. and later that night at Roosevelt's library at 5:30 p.m.

We reached out to the district about these plans and they have yet to get back to us.