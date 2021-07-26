Des Moines Public Schools in need of bus drivers for 2021-22 school year

The district is offering a sign-on bonus of $2,000-$5,000.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is planning for the start of the 2021-22 school year, but they are in need of more bus drivers.

The current shortage is impacting the district's bus routes and will also likely have an effect on the kids who do ride the bus.

Applicants are required to pass multiple tests to be able to drive a bus, but the director of transportation says the most important attribute an applicant can bring is a positive attitude.

"The yellow school bus has been synonymous with coming and going to school since forever," Samantha Sonnichesen said. "And these kids need to feel safe and confronted ... this might be the first adult smiling face they see in the morning and the last smiling adult face they see in the afternoon, especially with their educational career. And we really want people to help drive that learning for us for our future."

The drivers work Monday through Friday on a split shift, making upwards of $20 an hour.