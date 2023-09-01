Des Moines Public Schools cancel classes on Tuesday due to internet outage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
Classes are canceled at Des Moines Public Schools on Tuesday due to a cybersecurity incident, the district said in a message to parents.
The district was reportedly alerted to "unusual activity" on its network Monday morning. In response, the district preemptively took its internet and network services offline.
IT staff and consultants are currently investigating the issue.
While the district works to resolve the problem, DMPS says it is unable to continue normal operations without access to the network.
"Because many technology tools that support both classroom learning as well as the management and operation of the school district are not available at this time, the prudent decision is to close the district for the day," the district's message reads.
The district stated offices will remain open, although services may be limited due to staff working remotely.
Athletics and other activities are currently scheduled to continue.
