Des Moines Public Schools cancel classes on Tuesday due to internet outage

The district preemptively took its internet and network services offline Monday morning when it learned of a potential cybersecurity incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Classes are canceled at Des Moines Public Schools on Tuesday due to a cybersecurity incident, the district said in a message to parents.

The district was reportedly alerted to "unusual activity" on its network Monday morning. In response, the district preemptively took its internet and network services offline.

IT staff and consultants are currently investigating the issue.

While the district works to resolve the problem, DMPS says it is unable to continue normal operations without access to the network.

"Because many technology tools that support both classroom learning as well as the management and operation of the school district are not available at this time, the prudent decision is to close the district for the day," the district's message reads.

The district stated offices will remain open, although services may be limited due to staff working remotely.

Athletics and other activities are currently scheduled to continue.

Classes are canceled at Des Moines Public Schools for Tuesday, January 10. Offices will be open although staff may be working remotely and services limited. Athletics and activities are currently scheduled to take place.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/BkGawXrW4W — DM Public Schools (@DMschools) January 9, 2023