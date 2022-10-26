Des Moines Public Schools hoping to add 6 more full-day pre-K options

A proposal shown to Des Moines City Council this week would add six full-day preschool classrooms across the district.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools could be expanding their full-day preschool options for kids in the metro.

The new proposal, which was shown to Des Moines City Council on Monday, would add six full-day preschool classrooms to the district. If the plan is approved, the impact could be felt for years to come.

DMPS does already have limited, free preschool. But for many families, that setup brings some challenges.

"They have to find transportation midday, they also have to pay for that wraparound care when they're not in school. So that can be very expensive," said Susie Guest, Director of Early Childhood Education at DMPS.

The biggest benefit might not be for parents, but for the kids themselves.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics found that over the last two years, student scores nationwide in reading and math have seen some sudden declines. Advocates say that getting students more help early could help change that.

"Our data shows that students who attend preschool are better prepared for kindergarten than students who do not. So early intervention is key," Guest said.

City council could bring the proposal to a vote as early as November, and if the program is approved, DMPS is aiming to have the new classrooms open for students in fall 2023. It might take some time for families to reap the rewards, but experts say that getting kids back on track requires some long-term thinking.

"We can't be so short-sighted just to see tomorrow. And I know, waiting for that return on investment is hard. But that's what we have to do. Our kids that do attend preschool are more successful throughout their school careers," Guest said.