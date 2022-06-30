'I am ready to begin a new chapter': Thomas Ahart resigns as superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools

Ahart's resignation takes effect June 30, 2022. DMPS said his permanent replacement will be found for the 2023-24 school year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dr. Thomas Ahart is resigning as superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools.

His resignation takes effect June 30, 2022.

"Leading Des Moines Public Schools has been the honor of my professional life, however, I am ready to begin a new chapter," Ahart said in a statement. "I will be forever grateful to the excellent educators, support staff, administrators, students and families who have made this district one of the best in the country."

The district's school board voted in May 2021 not to renew his contract past 2023.

DMPS said they will appoint an interim superintendent for next school year (2022-23) with plans to have a replacement in place for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Ahart began in the district as principal of Harding Middle School. He was named the district's superintendent in March 2013 after working as interim superintendent (2012) and associate superintendent (2011).

Read more comments from the district below:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.