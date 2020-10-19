DMPS bringing elementary school students back in-person Monday

Elementary schools are the latest to implement the district's hybrid learning plan, after preschool started meeting in person last week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Elementary schoolers in the Des Moines Public School District are heading back to school.

Starting Monday, kids in grades K-5 who chose the hybrid learning option will go back to the classroom.

Students who go back to the building will be sent home with a free school lunch. Virtual learners and other kids in the community can continue to pick up meals at their high school locations until Nov. 9.

This is the second of four implementations of the district's hybrid learning model; preschool kids went back last Monday, while middle school students will go back to in-person learning the following Monday, Oct. 26.