DMPS: Schools will dismiss hours early on Thursday due to heat

According to the district, several bus drivers were monitored for heat exhaustion symptoms following the first day of school. So, it's putting safety first.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools announced that classes will dismiss early on Thursday, Aug. 24 amid high temperatures.

Students will leave school three hours early, which puts the final bell at 11:40 a.m. for elementary schools and 12:25 p.m. for middle and high schools.

According to the district, several bus drivers were monitored for heat exhaustion symptoms following the first day of school.

“While we had a great first day of school, I don’t want the high heat and humidity to put the health and well-being of any student or staff member at risk,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. “Dismissing early will help people, especially our bus drivers, not having to be outside during the day’s highest forecasted temperatures.”

Despite the early dismissal, breakfast and lunch will still be served on school grounds.

To read the full announcement, click here.

Due to the continuing high temperatures and an Excessive Heat Warning in effect by the National Weather Service, Des... Posted by Des Moines Public Schools on Wednesday, August 23, 2023