Latinx educators in DMPS creating affinity group

Latinx staff in Des Moines Public Schools are presenting a proposal to the school board to create monthly workshops for staff.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Des Moines, students are returning to their classrooms, ready for another year of learning and community.

But the bright minds behind the young minds are seeking community as well this year.

Noemi Mendez is the English Language Learners curriculum coordinator for Des Moines Public Schools.

"We want to ensure that we are hiring, and we are supporting and retaining Latinx employees,” Mendez said.



She is also the leader of a group of Latinx staff in the district hoping to create opportunities for Hispanic staff members to grow in professional development and inspire students.



"When students of color see people of color working in their environment, they are more likely to succeed, so that's why we're doing this,” Mendez added.



The Latinx affinity group is presenting a proposal to the Des Moines School Board on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to hold monthly workshops for Latinx staff focused on public speaking, leadership and other development skills and to give them an opportunity to connect with each other.

That's something East High School staff member Maria Burleson says is needed.



"So this is a space that you can also go and work and connect, with those that are part of the district that might share in culture and language and traditions,” Burleson said.



Staff who hope to participate in the workshops say it wouldn't only create strong opportunities for them, but for Latinx students as well.



"Not only for them to see more diverse staff but to also see the diversity of roles that we all have,” said Dr. Liliana Roman, an occupational therapist with DMPS.

Ramon believes it's important kids see all the potential they have, a message teacher Ruby Herrera echoed.



"Every opportunity I look at is 'How can I impact students?'" and my motto has been we can be successful in many areas, but the question is who we can bring along for the journey," Herrera said.

The Latinx affinity group wants to compensate staff for their time spent at the workshops.