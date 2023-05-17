Community members react to Des Moines Public Schools' new superintendent

"I believe he's a good choice," one student said. "Not just because of his color, but the things that he wants out of life. He wants equality in the future of Iowa."

DES MOINES, Iowa — After months of searching, Des Moines Public Schools has a new superintendent: Dr. Ian Roberts.

Roberts has a doctorate in Urban Educational Leadership from Saint John's University. His hiring is historic as he'll be the first Afro-Latino man to lead Des Moines Public Schools.

Roberts is coming to Des Moines from northwest Pennsylvania, where he currently serves as the superintendent of Millcreek Township School District.

"I remain committed to making sure that as I collaborate with every district leader, every school leader, every teacher, and staff, that the 31,000 children who knock on our doors every single day, in school year 23-24, will get a quality education," Roberts said.

After Regina Turner heard the news of Roberts being named DMPS' first superintendent of color, she became excited for the future of the district.

"I think having a Black superintendent is a great step in the right direction, seeing someone who looks like us can definitely bring about a positive change," Turner said.

She believes that its crucial for kids to see people in positions of power reflect what they see in the mirror.

"I am very excited to know that my children can now one day view themselves as someone that can be in this position, not just my children, but for all children within the Des Moines Public Schools," Turner said.

Turner's daughter Abrianna Hilson is a senior at North High School and a member of the Sisters for Success, a program giving support to Black female students.

She hopes Roberts will expand the group's mission through the district.

"I believe he's a good choice," Hilson said. "Not just because of his color, but the things that he wants out of life. He wants equality in this in the future of Iowa."

Marissa Townsley is a Des Moines native. Growing up within the Des Moines Public School District, she shared she knows what this representation will mean for the community.

She hopes Roberts doesn't hold on to the pressure of what the new role brings.

"It is a very tough job, and I just hope that Dr. Roberts can fulfill the role and bring his own creativity, his own ideas and insight into the role and the future of our school district," Townsley said.