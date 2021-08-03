School board approves online learning option for some Des Moines elementary students

A tweet from Des Moines Public Schools says more information will be provided to families with students entering grades K-5 on Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from July 29. Read more here.

Iowa's largest school district will provide an online learning option for students in kindergarten through fifth grade this fall as the threat of the delta COVID-19 variant looms over the entire country.

The Des Moines School Board approved the decision during a meeting Tuesday night, according to a tweet from Des Moines Public Schools.

Information for families with students entering grades kindergarten through fifth will be provided on Wednesday.

This comes after multiple cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the MetroKids program at Hubbell Elementary. DMPS tweeted the site will close until at least next Monday, Aug. 9.

"During that time the situation will be monitored closely and enhanced cleaning of the space will take place," the tweet says.

Des Moines classes are set to start on Aug. 25 this year. Find more information on DMPS's website.