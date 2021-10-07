DMPS overhauling HVAC systems

Crews are working on multi-million dollar HVAC systems at several schools.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is investing millions of dollars in new HVAC systems for Brubaker Elementary School and Hoyt Middle School.

DMPS facility services staff member Jamie Wilkerson said the upgrades will help provide the best learning environment for students—and it's economical.

"It's also the operating costs," Wilkerson said. "We want to make sure we're operating the building efficiently because we're spending taxpayer dollars to pay our utility bills."

Ventilation systems in public buildings have become a bigger focus area during the pandemic. The district recognized the importance of air circulation in reducing the spread of COVID-19, and the project kept moving forward when schools were closed.

"Our crews didn't miss a day of work during COVID," Wilkerson said.

In total, the district's plan to re-do several schools' HVAC systems has a price tag of more than $6 million.