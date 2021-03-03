x
Education

Reprimand letter ends Des Moines Public Schools superintendent's virus dispute

Wednesday, a state panel approved a judge's decision that DMPS Superintendent Thomas Ahart should have a letter of public reprimand in his permanent licensure file.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from March 2021. 

The superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district says he’s pleased complaints against him stemming from a refusal to return students to in-person classes last year amid a surge in coronavirus cases has been resolved. 

On Wednesday, a state panel approved an administrative law judge’s decision that Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart should have a letter of public reprimand placed into his permanent licensure file. 

The judge denied a state request that Ahart be required to complete 15 hours of ethics training.  

The complaints stemmed from the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year, when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered that schools provide at least half-time in-person learning, arguing parent choice outweighed the risks of being infected with the coronavirus.

