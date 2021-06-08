In-person DMACC classes will resume Wednesday, but not online

The Des Moines Area Community College announced Tuesday night that classes will resume for those either fully in-person or partially in-person.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In-person classes at the Des Moines Area Community College will resume and be held at their normally scheduled times and locations starting Wednesday, but online classes will not.

The community college made the announcement Tuesday evening.

"For our students and faculty, this means that if any portion of your class would typically meet in-person, that portion of class will resume being held as scheduled beginning tomorrow, June 9," says a post on the college's Facebook page. "Classes with any in-person component that were scheduled to begin on June 7th will now start on June 10th at their regularly scheduled times and locations."

Virtual classes will not be resuming Wednesday due to "continuing network limitations" caused by a cyberattack. The attack has left campuses empty for four days.

Several students who Local 5 spoke to said they were frustrated.

"We can access the assignments but we can't access the materials so you're basically just doing it blind. You're just guessing," said second-semester student Brenna Vauble.

President Rob Denson said they had to shut down parts of the campus network to assess the situation and resecure the network.