DMACC and Iowa State University to build partnership benefitting transfer students

DMACC-ISU Connect is designed to provide extra support to DMACC students who plan to continue their education at Iowa State.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa's largest community college and largest university are teaming up to make transferring between institutions even smoother.

Des Moines Area Community College and Iowa State University launched DMACC-ISU Connect at a ceremony on Tuesday. The goal of the program is to provide extra support to DMACC students who plan to continue their education at Iowa State.

Currently, DMACC is the top feeder school for students who transfer to Iowa State, accounting for more than 25% of total transfers each year, according to an Iowa State press release.

“More DMACC graduates continue their academic careers at Iowa State than any other university, including 5,000 since 2012,” said DMACC President Rob Denson in a press release.

DMACC-ISU Connect isn't an entirely new project. In fact, it's an expansion of the schools' Admissions Partnership Program, which began in 2006. This program guaranteed admission to Iowa State University of Science and Technology for DMACC students who met the university's requirements.

In addition to what was already promised by APP, DMACC-ISU Connect offers several new advantages to DMACC graduates transferring to Iowa State.

Perks include a dedicated housing community for DMACC transfers, a pilot early entry program for DMACC-bound high school seniors, coordinated academic advising, career preparation events and "Connection Days" each semester across DMACC's six campuses.