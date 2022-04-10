DMACC adds armed guard to Southridge Center following Monday shooting

"We felt it was prudent to bring an armed officer from our Ankney location down to Southridge," said DMACC Director of Safety and Security Jay Tiefenthaler.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Safety is a top priority at DMACC Southridge Center following a Monday shooting that happened outside their building.

A sign on that center's door Tuesday stated "no class today."

Todd G. Jones, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at DMACC, said the school also canceled Monday evening classes.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a man was walking through the parking lot and shot him in the arm and leg.

More than 25 rounds were fired.

Parizek said that man was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jay Tiefenthaler, the director of Safety and Security at DMACC, said because of the shooting for the rest of the week, he was adding an armed security guard to the Southridge campus.

Tiefenthaler noted the guard would patrol the outside of the school, but mostly stay inside. The guard is not only for security purposes, but to make students and staff feel at ease.

"We take safety and security very seriously at DMACC," Tiefenthaler said. "And anytime we can do any type of measure whether it's training, bringing on an armed officer, you know we always try to do what we can just to add that comfort level so they can focus on the learning atmosphere."

Parizek said the proximity of the shooting to a day care and apartments makes the whole incident more alarming.

"When you hear something like this happening, your heart sinks, your stomach is in a knot you try to get there as fast as you can because you know that the impact could be just disastrous," Parizek said.

Jones said students will return to classes Wednesday at the campus. And Tiefenthaler said they are considering adding an armed security guard to the school full time.