DMPS board votes to move forward with planned stadium at Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Schools board voted Thursday to accept bids for a community stadium, clearing the way for construction to begin on the project.

The 4,000-seat stadium will serve middle school, high school and college athletes.

Construction is set to begin this spring and is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. The stadium will be located east of the Knapp Center on Drake University's campus.

“The new stadium is one step of many that we are taking to upgrade DMPS athletic facilities for our students and the community,” said Dwana Bradley, chair of the Des Moines School Board. “When completed the stadium will provide our students with the first-class facility they deserve and a venue as good as any of its kind in Iowa.”

The cost—more than $20 million—will be shared between DMPS and Drake University.