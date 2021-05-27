Des Moines Public Schools teacher retires after 43-year career

"Every day is a learning day," Mary Kurth said. "So that's why I wanted education to teach and to learn."

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mary Kurth has had the same job for four decades: teacher.

"I started as an ESL teacher, she said. "And I did kindergarten for like 30 years."

Kurth is retiring after this year, but not without lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You know that saying about teaching an old dog new tricks? That can be done," she said. "My team here helped me a lot. And through the patience of my students, and everybody, we got through it."

In her final year, Kurth learned perseverance, and one of life's most important lessons.