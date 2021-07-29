Des Moines Public Schools to offer free meals to all students during 2021-22 school year

Students will have to choose at least three items deemed "healthy and nutritious" by the USDA to get the meal for free.

All Des Moines Public Schools students will get free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-2022 school year, the district announced Thursday.

The Seamless Supper Option is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will allow all students to eat for free every day, regardless of income.

“This option puts meals in every belly, eliminates extra paperwork for us and for families, and shortens contact time between staff and students," DMPS Director of Food and Nutrition Amanda Miller said in a statement.

Students will have to choose at least three items deemed "healthy and nutritious" by the USDA to get the meal for free. DMPS staff will help students make those choices.

There is no action required from families for students to receive the free meals.

The district is still finalizing meal menus for the coming school year, but the district says they will be available online before school starts.

DMPS began offering free meals in September 2020 and later decided to extend that program through the summer.