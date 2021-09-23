DMU lays ceremonial first beam at West Des Moines campus

The 88-acre West Des Moines campus is set to fully open in Fall 2023.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews laid a ceremonial first beam at the Innovation Center at Des Moines University's new campus Wednesday.

The university announced the decision to relocate to an 88-acre West Des Moines campus in 2019 because it had outgrown its Des Moines location.

"We're so excited that the new campus for Des Moines University is taking shape," said Dr. Angela Walker Franklin, the university's president and CEO. "Our future has never been stronger and more promising.”

The school refers to the new campus as "the medical and health sciences university of the future."

It is set to fully open in fall 2023.

