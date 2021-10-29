Drake University launches $225 million fundraising campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University announced a $225 million fundraising effort Thursday with goals to invest in scholarships, programming and campus buildings among other priorities.
"The Ones: The Campaign for the Brave & Bold" plans to allocate the funds to the following areas:
- $60-$70 million: Student scholarships, with "a defined commitment to expand access for students from underrepresented groups"
- $25-$30 million: New or evolved programming and experiential learning
- $40-$50 million: Investments in faculty and staff
- $40-$70 million: Construction and renovation of the Olmsted Center, athletic facilities and other buildings
- $10-$12 million: Annual gifts to the Drake Fund
"We're experiencing a change in higher education our students want to be they want to live purposeful lives, and they want that to be true while they're here as well as when they graduate," university president Marty Martin said. "So these programs that we're putting together will make all of that come true."
So far, the university has raised $107 million of the $225 million goal.