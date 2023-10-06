Drake University alum donates $5 million to school's Center for Public Democracy to 'benefit the next generation'

1963 Drake graduate Ron Olson and his wife Jane made the donation in hopes the money will "benefit the next generation."

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Drake University alum donated $5 million toward the school's Center for Public Democracy benefiting the school's civil and political engagement on campus, the university announced Friday.

1963 Drake graduate Ron Olson and his wife Jane made the donation in hopes the money will "benefit the next generation."

Established in 2022, the Center serves as an epicenter for democratic discourse, dialogue, research and action focused on supporting hands-on learning opportunities for students to engage in the political process both locally and nationally.

The Center complements Drake's history of political engagement: the campus is known to host political events and even nationally televised debates, especially as Iowans gear up for the Iowa Caucus.

Drake University leaders addressed the Olsons' donation at an event on Friday.

"Democracy requires more than just elected officials and politicians," said Rachel Paine Caufield, co-executive director for the Drake University Center for Public Democracy . "It's not just about the political science students, and the lawyers. It really is about every single one of us."

In recognition of the Olsons' generous donation, the center will now be known as The Ron and Jane Olson Center for Public Democracy.

Drake University President Marty Martin said on Friday the Olsons' donation will help out "every single one" of the center's members with trips, scholarships and a physical space to house the center.

The Olsons' gift comes in the midst of Drake's "The Ones" campaign. The university reports that the Center has received a total of $8.2 million in donations.

To learn more about the Olsons and the Center for Public Democracy, click here.