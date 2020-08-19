'It was the hardest decision to walk away': eastern Iowa teacher resigns after district approves 100% in-person plan

Teaching is all Suzanne Yoder has ever wanted to do. Being at-risk, though, she didn't feel comfortable returning after her district's decision was made.

An Eastern Iowa teacher is throwing in the towel after her district's schoolboard unanimously decided to do a 100% in-person Return to Learn plan to open up the school year.

Suzanne Yoder has been an elementary school teacher for over a decade and, up until recently, was a fourth grade teacher in Eastern Iowa. She's also at high-risk. As a result, she says her district's choice made her feel too uncomfortable to go back.

"When the [school board] said 'well let's look at what it would look like if we had everybody there,' I started to worry," Yoder said. "I just thought 'I can't do this.' So immediately following that board meeting, I sent a letter of resignation. Because of their choice, I had to make a choice that I felt was best for me at the time."

As Yoder can attest to, the best decision is often the most difficult one to make.

"It was the hardest decision to walk away. This is all I've ever known. This is all I've ever wanted to do," Yoder said. "I didn't feel comfortable."

Now out of teaching, at least for now, Yoder has no idea what her future will bring. Despite that, she remains hopeful.

"You don't know what else is out there for you; you've never made room for anything else," Yoder said. "So maybe there is something else for you, and you just have to make room for it.