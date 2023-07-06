Iowa receives over 29,000 ESA applications, double what was initially budgeted for

The Legislative Services Agency anticipated the state would approve 14,068 applications. So far it's approved 17,481, with 11,544 still pending.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that 29,025 students have applied for an Education Savings Account during the monthlong application period.

This is the first year of the program following the passage of the governor's Students First Act in January.

Of the 29,025 applicants, 17,481 have already been accepted.

The latest numbers represent thousands more applicants than what the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimated. The remaining 11,544 applications are pending and will be decided on by July 31.

According to the governor's office

Forty percent of accepted applicants are students moving from public school to private school (this includes incoming kindergarteners), according to the governor's office. Sixty percent are students already attending a private school who qualified based on their family's income, which is required to be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.

This means roughly 7,100 students accepted were previously enrolled in public schools. The governor's office says private schools have reported roughly 9,000 openings across the state. This means there is a possibility the state will approve more ESA applications than there are spots available.

Approved ESA accounts may be funded as soon as July 15. The first payment must be used for tuition and fees to an Iowa-accredited private school. If the student is approved but does not attend an accredited private school by Sept. 30, the ESA account will close for the school year and the funds remain with the state's general fund.



Full details on the final number of ESA program participants won't be available until later this fall.

"The tremendous response from Iowa families demonstrates there's both a need and a strong desire for school choice in our state," Reynolds said in a statement. "Allowing parents to choose the education that's best for their children levels the playing field and creates equal opportunities for Iowa's students."

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek released the following statement: