Metro organization raising money to help educators

The Epsilon Theta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority is raising money to show support for teachers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One organization is on a mission to help raise money for metro teachers.

Bridget Cravens-Neely, the president of the Epsilon Theta Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, said the fundraiser is to help show teachers they are appreciated.

"They've come under fire quite a bit," Cravens-Neely said. I don't think people truly understand the level of pressure that they have been under to be able to perform … and then you think about the political pressures they've been under as well."

Cravens-Neely said the fundraiser is to also help provide teachers with funds that will allow them to stop dipping into their own pockets to equip classrooms with necessary items.

According to Adopt A Classroom, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money on school supplies during the 2020-21 school year.

This is the 100th year of Cravens-Neely's organization, and the group was founded by seven school teachers.

The fundraiser will be a fashion show held at Drake University on Saturday, April 23. Teachers will be the models, and the goal is to raise $5,000.

"[This] is to show them some love," Cravens-Neely said.

The money raised will go to teachers throughout the metro. For teachers to receive the money they will have to fill out an application for the scholarship, which the organization plans to distribute this summer.