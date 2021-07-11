Fairfield superintendent: No 'viable threat' to students returning to classes after teacher killed

Two 16-year-olds, Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale have been charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Fairfield Community School District Superintendent Laurie Noll posted a YouTube video Sunday night reassuring families that safety is a top priority following a teacher's body being found in a park and two students being charged with her murder last week.

Two 16-year-olds, Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the teacher, Nohema Graber. Both students are now in custody.

"We know that you are concerned, there is no viable threat to students," Noll said. "All rumors or threads have been investigated by law enforcement, and they stated that our schools are safe."

Classes at Fairfield High School were canceled Friday but resumed the following Monday.

"We are grateful for our partnership with the Fairfield Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department who work closely with us to be diligent and in tune with individuals who may be in distress so we can prevent violence and respond appropriately to any threat," Noll said.

She said the district also has safety measures in place, like secure entryways and a "standard response protocol."