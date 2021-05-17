Ankeny schools uphold mask mandate as some parents continue protesting for a choice

Monday, a little over 30 parents and children gathered to voice their concerns over wearing masks for the two weeks remaining in school.

ANKENY, Iowa — Weeks after a similar protest, a group of families in the Ankeny Community School District gathered outside a school board meeting again to protest the district's mask mandate.

The district told Local 5 Monday, they have no plans on lifting the mandate. Still, a little more than 30 parents, guardians, and children held signs outside the school's administrative building asking for a choice in the matter.

Some signs called to "end the abuse", while others showed images of a facial infection one girl's family says she suffered as a result of a mask.

Emily Peterson helped organize Monday's protest, and spoke out at the one in April as well. She worries the mask requirement will continue into the summer, during sports practices.

"Someone is going to get really hurt," she said over a megaphone. "These masks need to be lifted off now, so it is our intention never to stop, never to give in."

Twelve-year-old Kaisen Fertig spoke during the school board meeting's public comment section. He said he's upset he's not able to see his friends smile or laugh.

Around 35 parents from Ankeny CSD have gathered outside the school board meeting to ask for the board to not require masks. Their hope is there is an option for parents to send their kids to school with masks, effective immediatly. *Follow this thread for updates* pic.twitter.com/7kZmOLFzN6 — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) May 17, 2021

"You can wear them if you want to, but give the parents actually a choice if they want their child to wear it," said Fertig.

The in-person meeting was closed to media and the public, instead, streamed online. After the meeting, each Ankeny school board member declined to comment on the matter.

Samantha Aukes, spokesperson for Ankeny Community School District, sent the following statement: