DMPS offering CNA certification training to 11th, 12th graders

DES MOINES, Iowa — School is out for summer in Des Moines, but some high schoolers are choosing to get back into the classroom over the next couple weeks.

11th and 12th grade students at Des Moines Public Schools are spending the beginning of their summer break training to become Certified Nursing Assistants.

The free three-week course aims to create job opportunities for these students and lower the demand for nurses in Iowa.

Students participating in this course will earn college credit while also getting their official CNA certification from the Iowa Nursing Board.

"I think this benefits students because instead of them worrying about the tuition fee of taking this course later on, we give them the education for free," said course instructor and registered nurse Kaley Kruse. "That allows them to figure out if this is something they want to do later on in life."

The program allows students to gain experience in health care and decide if it's something they want to pursue after high school.

Kruse says the program gives students a unique glimpse into the field that she herself has grown to love.

"I find such an importance in healthcare and taking care of people, so it’s really cool to be along the journey of kids that are starting to dip their toes," Kruse said. "To seeing them taking care of residents and seeing them loving to take care of residents because that is what I love to do."