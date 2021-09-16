Future Ready Iowa Summit 2021 emphasizes work-based learning, computer science

DES MOINES, Iowa — Transforming education for the workforce. That was the main topic discussed at the Future Ready Iowa Summit on Thursday.
The summit brought in elected officials, leaders from business and industry, education, nonprofits, students and others together to discuss critical aspects of STEM.
This year, the focus was on expanding work-based learning and computer science.
Speakers at this year's event were mostly women, including Gov. Kim Reynolds.
"We're just really excited about the opportunity to have so many different stakeholders in the room and share information and have that take them back into their communities and actually enact that and network and build relationships here at the summit," said Caroline Rankin, Reynolds's STEM advisory counselor. "And then we use those once they get back at home."
